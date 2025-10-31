FOLEY (WJON News) -- A man convicted of shooting five police officers has been sentenced.

A Benton County judge on Friday sentenced 66-year-old Karl Holmberg of Glendorado to more than 76 years in prison for a shooting in 2023 that injured five members of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force.

Holmberg had previously been convicted of seven counts of attempted murder of a police officer and assault, and drug charges.

Read More: Princeton Man Convicted for Shooting at Police During Drug Raid |

In October of 2023, members of the task force went to his home with a narcotics search warrant. After knocking and announcing they had a warrant, Task Force members entered Holmberg's home. He immediately began firing gunshots at the officers, hitting five of them. They left the home and called negotiators, who, hours later, convinced him to come outside. One of the officers was hospitalized. The others were not significantly hurt because they were wearing body armor.