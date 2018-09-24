Glen G. Gerads, 69, St. Cloud

March 7, 1949 – September 22, 2018

Glen Gerads

Glen George Gerads, age 69, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Glen was born March 7, 1949 in Wadena, MN to Hubert C. and Genevieve V. (Reller) Gerads. He was a 1967 graduate of Wadena High School. On December 27, 1969 Glen married Rosemary Rohr in Wadena, MN. He was employed as a chemical dependency counselor. After his retirement he and Rosemary moved to St. Cloud. In retirement he was employed as a bus driver for Spanier. Glen has celebrated 39 years of sobriety. He was a member of the Patriot Guard. Glen enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Rosemary Gerads of St. Cloud, MN; sons, Travis (Lisa) Gerads of Hudson, WI; Trenton (Sarah) Gerads of Moorhead, MN; brother Gerald “Jerry” (Carol Weiler-Gerads) Gerads of Sartell, MN; sisters Grace (Mike) Norberg of Willmar, MN; Gale (Bill) Faulk of Osseo, WI; Genie (Tom) Kalahar of Olivia, MN; aunt Mary Gerads of Albany, MN; five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alayna, Nolan, Dawson and Griffin Gerads; one great granddaughter Delaney Gerads, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Peyton Gerads.