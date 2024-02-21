Girl’s Lemonade Stand For AED Unit Touches Dentist’s Heart

ALBANY (WJON News) -- An Albany dentist and a local girl have teamed up to get an outdoor Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machine for the city. Parker Rosen had been selling lemonade at her stand to earn money for the AED.

When local dentist, Dr. Jason Spychala heard about her efforts he decided to step in and help fund the AED and have it installed outside his office. Dr. Spychala says he was impressed with Parker's efforts:

"Yeah, I was just, I wanted one in town and to do whatever but I just was really impressed with that, and then I said we're going to do the rest of it so it was a good thing all around."

Dr. Spychala says he had been wanting to get an AED for the community but things had kind of stalled so when he saw Parker's efforts from a Facebook post he was glad he could help make it happen.

Parker raised over $700, or about a third of the cost, through her lemonade stand and she has also used her stand to help raise money for the Albany Fire Department, Police Department, and the K9 Program at the Avon Police Department.

Dr. Spychala says thanks to additional funds from the Joe Birr Memorial Foundation they were able to get three AED units installed around town and they hope to be able to add three more down the road.

