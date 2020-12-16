Gina P. Bryant, 51, St. Cloud

April 14, 1969 – December 13, 2020

Gina Procopio Bryant, age 51, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her home in St. Cloud, MN of natural causes.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Due to Covid 19 masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Gina was born April 14, 1969 in Cudahy, WI to Alfred and Joan (Zsebe) Procopio, Jr. She married Robert L. Bryant on August 23, 2003 at Crossroads Church of Cottage Grove, MN. Gina was always involved in music and was a member of the University of Minnesota Youth Symphony Orchestra. She also participated in band through out her high school and early college years. She taught as a substitute teacher most of her life after college. Gina aspired to be a band director of a school band and was returning to college to pursue that goal. Gina was involved in U.S. Reading Corps for the 2020-2021 school year. She enjoyed working with children, participating in multiple community bands, teaching, tutoring and music.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Bryant of St. Cloud, MN; son, Jamison Bryant of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Samantha Bryant of St. Cloud, MN; parents, Alfred and Joan Procopio of Ham Lake, MN; brother, Joseph (Jessica) Procopio of Owatonna, MN; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Marilyn Bryant of Inver Grove Heights, MN; sister-in-law, Rebecca (Geno Ferrarini) Bryant of Anchorage, AK; brother-in-law, Randall (Krista) Bryant of Maplewood, MN; aunt, Mary Ann Gagliano and four nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alex and Mary Zsebe and Alfred and Mary Procopio, Sr., and two aunts, Marie Green and Janice Herron.