Get Your Fair Food Fix 59 Minutes From St. Cloud This Week

Just because the fair season is over doesn't mean that fair food season has to end too. Miller Concessions Inc. will be hanging out at Coborn's in Mora this week and they're ready to hook you up with the treats--no tricks!

They made the announcement on their official Facebook page. Their food trailers will be set up and ready for business on Wednesday, October 27th through Halloween on Sunday.

They're open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You're officially on notice to dig out your stretchy pants...I mean, it is comfort food season after all.

If you need more of an excuse to get your little gourd over to the Coborn's parking lot, they're bringing out their 'big donut' trailer. That just sounds EPIC. They're serving up mini donuts and funnel cakes like usual but they'll have even more treats for you to enjoy.

They'll be serving up deep fried Oreos, ice cream treats and fresh squeezed lemonade and more!

Another truck will be set up selling corn dogs, cheese curds, fresh cut fries, fooling hot dogs and so much more.

The Coborn's in Mora is located at 710 Frankie Lane. That's less than an hour from st. cloud and just about 45 minutes from Foley. It's definitely worth the drive if you're looking for your fair food this time of year!

Happy eating and happy Halloween, central Minnesota!

