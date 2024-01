Gertrude H. Peterson, 92, Townsend, MT

December 14, 1931 – January 14, 2024

Gertrude Peterson, 92, passed away January 14, 2024 in Townsend, MT with her daughter by her side.

Gertrude was born December 14, 1931 in Zimmerman, MN to Christian B. and Selma C. (Roise) Skoog. Graduated from Onamia High School. Married Wesley Peterson June 3, 1950. They lived in Lake Elmo for many years raising and showing Arabian horses. Moved to Isle, MN in 1977. In 2018 Gertrude moved to Townsend, MT to be with her daughter. She enjoyed a full life with her children, grandchildren, and many horses, dogs and cats.

Gertrude loved spending time riding horses in the Montana mountains with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by many family and friends.

Survived by daughter, Jackie (Erick) Sorenson, Townsend, MT; son Randy (Rose) Peterson, Becker, MN; 5 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; sister Esther Paulsen, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by husband Wesley, parents and 4 siblings.

Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.