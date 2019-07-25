Gerald Leroy Moe, 88, St. Cloud

June 4, 1931 – July 22, 2019

Gerald Leroy Moe, age 88, born June 4, 1931 in Dawson, MN, passed away July 22, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Dora Moe, and a brother, Arlan Moe.

Gerald served in the U.S. Armed Forces August 1948 to June 1952. Following his years of service Gerald took up farming. He served as VFW Post Commander 1977-1978 and also as Commander of Disabled American Veterans Western Chapter 1981-1982. Gerald was a dedicated advocate for Veterans for which he received several recognition awards.

Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, Mn.