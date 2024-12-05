January 3, 1932 - December 4, 2024

Genevieve Benusa, 92-year-old resident of Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls went to meet our loving Savior on Tuesday, December 4, 2024. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 30, 2024 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus with Visitation 2 hours prior to service. Private burial at Bowlus Cemetery at later date. A Bowlus American Legion Auxiliary Rosary at 10:00 A.M.

Genny Bursey was born on January 3, 1932 in Two Rivers Township just southwest of Bowlus on the Bursey family farm. Genny was the youngest girl of 16 siblings, 11 boys and 5 girls. After the farmhouse was moved into the town of Bowlus, Genny supported and cared for her mother until moving to Minneapolis for office work at Upjohn Co. On October 3, 1964 she married Roger Benusa after he returned from Army service in Germany. Shortly after marriage, they moved back to Bowlus to open a mechanic shop in the brick Creamery building on Main Street. Genny was a dedicated helpmate to Roger in doing the business accounting and making many trips to pick up required repair parts. Genny was also a loving mother to three daughters, an avid gardener and traditional homemaker who loved cooking and baking. Genny was a member of the Bowlus American Legion Auxiliary marching in parades as long as she could, and ironed linens for the church for many years. She looked forward to selling beer tickets every year at the Bowlus Day celebration. Later in life, she volunteered on early Thursday mornings at the Little Falls Senior Center sugaring and frosting donuts earning her Volunteer of the Year in May 2019. Genny loved playing Bingo and going on bus trips, especially Mystery trips. She enjoyed visiting Australia with extended family and even went deep sea fishing with friends on a Mexico trip.

Genny will be dearly missed by many. She is survived by brother Peter Bursey (Karen) of St. Cloud, daughters, Gail Schumacher (Mark) of Savage, Janel Drews (Marc) of Minnetonka and Kari Ramberg (Dennis) of Duluth and seven grandchildren, Courtney Talberg (Sean), Tyler Schumacher, Jayden and Annika Drews, and Abby, John and Ally Ramberg.

Genny is preceded in death by her parents, Peter & Lucy Bursey, husband, Roger Benusa, and 10 brothers (John, Alois, Raymond, George, Edward, Clarence, Robert, Richard, Ronald, Donald and 4 sisters, Monica Sowada, Mary Sobania, Regina Warzecha, and Bernadette Opatz.