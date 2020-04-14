Gay T. Hieserich, 66, St. Cloud

September 8, 1953 – April 12, 2020

Gay T. Hieserich, age 66, St. Cloud, MN, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a long battle with leukemia.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a memorial service may be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gay was born September 8, 1953 in Little Falls, MN to Clarence and Betty (LaForge) Ireland. She married Luverne Hieserich on February 23, 1974. Gay loved working with kids of all ages and had a daycare for many years before taking a job in the counseling department at Cathedral High School, which she loved and worked until retiring.

She is survived by her husband, Vern, parents, Betty and Willard Lade, children, Jeff Hieserich, and Chris Hieserich, grandchildren, Eric, Abby and Caroline; siblings, Randy Ireland, Cindy (Bill) Bosl and Daniel (Karen) Lade.