Gas Prices Still Falling Could be Below $3 by Christmas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gas prices continued to drop from coast to coast last week.

Gas Buddy says we had a record for the largest single-day decline in the national average.

Also, 47 of the nation's 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, which will provide much-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping stem the rise in inflation.

All metrics look positive for motorists to continue seeing falling gas prices this week, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34.