Gas Prices Soar Past $4 a Gallon Nationally
UNDATED -- Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 32.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78.
The national average price for gas has risen 46.5 cents per gallon, averaging $4.06.
Gas Buddy says oil prices have jumped to their highest level since 2008. They say the national average will soon set an all-time record high and we could push closer to $4.50 a gallon.
