Gas Prices Rise in the Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices rose in the past week.

Gas Buddy says the average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43.

The national price of gas has risen 3.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.53.

The national price of diesel was up slightly at 0.1 cents and stands at $3.80.

With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the national average price of gas saw similar upward pressure. Gas Buddy expects the price increases could continue into this week but should remain in the $3.50 to $3.60 range that we've been stuck in since April.

