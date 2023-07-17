Gas Prices Rise in the Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices rose in the past week.
Gas Buddy says the average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43.
The national price of gas has risen 3.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.53.
The national price of diesel was up slightly at 0.1 cents and stands at $3.80.
With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the national average price of gas saw similar upward pressure. Gas Buddy expects the price increases could continue into this week but should remain in the $3.50 to $3.60 range that we've been stuck in since April.
