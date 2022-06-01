Gas Prices Jump in Minnesota in Past Week

UNDATED -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 8.3 cents per gallon in the last week. We're now averaging $4.23.

The national average price of gas has risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.60.

Gas Buddy says continued to talk that the European Union is still working on sanctioning Russian oil, markets are on edge. Motorists in the Great Lakes region could see prices jump early in the week to new record highs, and the rest of the nation will follow. Odds are rising that we'll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon mark.