Gas Prices In Minnesota Up Over 3 Cents in Past Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota went up 3.2 cents in Minnesota in the past week. Nationally, gas went up 5.2 cents a gallon.

Gas prices in Minnesota are 5.1 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.05 cents higher than a year ago.

Gas Buddy says last week saw oil prices advance to their highest level in seven years, with a barrel of crude oil surpassing $80.

Get our free mobile app

The nation's gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC's decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July. The problems are related to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic.

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

[gallery gallerytitle="Quarterback Options for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft"