Gas Prices Getting Closer to $5 Mark

UNDATED -- After a blistering week of gas prices jumping, Gas Buddy says more bad news is on the horizon.

They say it now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average.

Gas inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to COVID and strong consumption.

Get our free mobile app

Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 34.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.58. The national average has risen 26.0 cents, averaging $4.85.