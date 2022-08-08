Gas Prices Fall Under $4 in Minnesota
UNDATED -- Average gas prices have fallen below $4 in Minnesota.
Gas Buddy says gas prices have gone down another 16.9 cents per gallon in the past week in the state now averaging $3.97.
The national average for gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $4.01.
The national average price for diesel has also declined 13.1 cents and is now at $5.14.
Gas Buddy expects the national average for gas to fall back under $4 as soon as Monday. Diesel should soon fall under $5.
They say nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states like Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa are already at $2.99 for gas.
