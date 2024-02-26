Gas Prices Fall Offering Brief Reprieve at the Pump

Gas Prices Fall Offering Brief Reprieve at the Pump

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell last week.

Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.00.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents, averaging $3.24.

The national average diesel price has fallen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.06.

Get our free mobile app

However, Gas Buddy says it's only a matter of time before we see the rise re-engage and prices start to head higher.  They say refiners' utilization remained seasonally weak, around 80 percent capacity, meaning less gasoline and diesel are being produced.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes

A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON