Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally

Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week. We're averaging $2.77.

The national average has risen 0.6 cents per gallon and is averaging $3.04.

Gas Buddy says last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility.

Get our free mobile app

They say gasoline inventories also saw another large rise, putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving the opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born

Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON