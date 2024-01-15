Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week. We're averaging $2.77.

The national average has risen 0.6 cents per gallon and is averaging $3.04.

Gas Buddy says last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility.

They say gasoline inventories also saw another large rise, putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving the opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon.

