Gas Prices Fall for Second Straight Week Ahead of 4th of July

UNDATED -- With Independence Day a week away, gas prices continued to fall for a second straight week as the price of oil has faltered.

Gas Buddy says we could see a third straight week of decline this week.

While prices will be at their highest level ever for the 4th of July, they will have fallen about 20 cents since our peak in early June.

However, the risk remains that when we get to the peak of hurricane season we could see a 'super spike' at the pump.

The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week. We're averaging $4.69. The national average has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88.