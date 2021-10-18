Gas Prices Continue to Rise With OPEC Holding Back Oil Production

UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to go up.

Gas Buddy says the price for regular unleaded went up 2.1 cents in Minnesota in the past week. We're now averaging $3.11 a gallon.

Gas prices are 7.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.10 higher than a year ago in Minnesota.

The national average is up to $3.30.

Get our free mobile app

The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven-year high, as the price of oil continues to drag prices. Gas Buddy says with OPEC holding back oil production and strong global demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher prices in the weeks ahead. Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and oil, we'll continue to see rising prices.

Joseph Kicks Vikings to Victory over Lions