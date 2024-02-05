Gas Prices Are Rising in Minnesota, Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are on the rise again.
Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12.
Get our free mobile app
The national average price of diesel has risen 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.92 per gallon.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Igloo Bar A Winter Tradition on Minnesota's Lake of the Woods
- World Food Tour: Greek Cravings in St. Cloud
- Line Up Announced for 8th Annual Dancing With Our Stars
- Lion May be Coming to Sauk Rapids Park
- New Book Bucket List Guide to Exploring Minnesota
LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes?
Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state.
Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz