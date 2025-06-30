UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has resumed its decline, with the falling prices driven by the easing tensions in the Middle East.

Gas Buddy says for motorists planning to hit the road for Independence Day, gas prices are expected to continue falling. The national average is on track to hit its lowest July 4th level since 2021 at $3.15 per gallon.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says, as long as tensions in the Middle East remain contained and the U.S. avoids a major hurricane, we could see the national average fall below $3 per gallon later this summer.

The national average price of gasoline fell 3.8 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.14. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02.

Prices in Minnesota are 4.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 28.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has increased 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.67 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES