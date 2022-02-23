Gary R. Barber, 86, Waite Park

July 7, 1935 – February 15, 2022

Gary Russell Barber, age 86, Waite Park, MN, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at his home in Waite Park.

There will be no funeral services as per Gary’s wishes. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gary was born July 7, 1935 in Raymond, MN to Russell and Ione (Burchett) Barber. He served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956. Gary married Sandra Stewart on March 2, 1961. She died in 1969. On January 7, 1979 Gary was united in marriage to Diane Metzger in St. Cloud, MN. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad and then for Landwehr Construction as a heavy equipment operator for 27 years. Gary enjoyed fast pitch softball, bowling, gardening and putzing in his garage.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Barber of Waite Park, MN; son Ronald Barber of Roseberg, OR; daughters, Kathy (Dave) Rantz of St. Helena, CA; and Lisa Sughayar of Tracy, CA; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Sandra, brothers James “Jim” and Floyd “Sonny” Barber and an infant brother, Daryl.