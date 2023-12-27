Gary Beto, 64, Royalton

December 24, 1958 - December 22, 2023

attachment-Gary Beto loading...

Gary Thayne Beto, 64 year old resident of Royalton passed away at his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Gary Thayne Beto was born on December 24, 1958 in Minneapolis to the late Katherine King and Donald Beto. He proudly served his Country in the United States Army. Gary was united in marriage to the love of his life, Beverly J. Beto on September 23, 1988 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls. He enjoyed hunting, shooting, riding 4-wheelers, above all things, Gary enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Ryan Ballou of Minneapolis, Tonya Ballou of Sartell, Garrette (Bridget) Beto of Royalton, Brandon Beto of Royalton, and Brent (Kassundra) Beto of Royalton; grandchildren, Isiah Svoboda, Dominic Ballou, Aiden Beto, Ava Beto, Skylar Beto, Iviee Vanheel, Shyanne Beto, Melena Ballou, Zendaya Beto, Spencer Beto and Sabrina Beto; siblings, Thomas (Sandra) King of Scandia, Deborah Beto of Lindstrom, Cheryl Day of Long Prairie, Theresa (Keith) Anderson of Oakdale, Tina (Mike) Nalipinski of Harris along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Beto; parents, Katherine (Lyle) King, Donald Beto and sibling, Linda Beto.