Garbage, Recycling Schedule Changes in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- With the Christmas and New Year's holiday comes some changes for the garbage and recycling schedule in St. Cloud.

This Friday's (12/25) garbage and blue recycling route will be picked up on Monday, December 28th. All other schedules for this week will remain the same.

Next Friday's (1/1) garbage and green recycling schedule will be picked up on Monday, January 4th. All other schedules for next week will remain the same.

If you have any questions call the St. Cloud Public Works Department.