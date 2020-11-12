Gameday Preview: Rocori vs Hutchinson

The Rocori Spartans will look to complete an undefeated regular season when they host Hutchinson in Cold Spring Thursday night. The Spartans are 5-0 so far this season.

The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

HUTCHINSON (4-1)

Season recap: The Tigers are 4-1 this season with wins over Tech, Big Lake, Cambridge-Isanti and Becker along with a loss to Willmar in Week Four.

The Tigers rely almost exclusively on their running game, with 215 rushing attempts against just 36 rushing attempts.

Key players:

QB: Colin Nagel

14-36 (38.9%), 282 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT; 54 rush for 307 yds and 3 TD

RB: Mitchell Piehl

75 rush for 594 yards and 6 TD

RB: Ty Glaser

42 rush for 220 yards and 5 TD

DEFENSE:

Carson Pink

14 total tackles, 4.5 sacks,

Tristan Hoppe

49 total tackles

ROCORI (5-0)

The Spartans have relied on a balanced attack, averaging 146 passing yards and 86 rushing yards per game for the season.

Key Players:

QB: Camdyn Bauer

45-79 (57%), 727 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT; 40 rush, 173 yds, 4 TDs

RB: Brady Linn

48 rush, 150 yards, 4 TDs

WR: Tucker Haakonson

22 rec, 429 yards, 3 TDs; 2 INTs

WR: Jayden Phillipi

9 rec, 138 yards, 1 TD

DEFENSE:

Brady Blattner

44 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Drew Schneider

40 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Luke Humbert

31 tackles, four forced fumbles