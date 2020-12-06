GAME DAY: Vikings Host Jaguars Today at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to build on last weekend's win over the Carolina Panthers when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars this afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

After starting the season 1-5, the Vikings (5-6) have now won four out of their last five games. The Jaguars (1-10) are coming off a 27-25 loss at home last week to the Cleveland Browns.

The Vikings lead the all-time series against the Jaguars with a 5-1 record. The last matchup saw the Vikings top the Jaguars 25-15 in Jacksonville on December 11th, 2016.

The Vikings will be without the services of defensive end D.J. Wonnum and tight end Irv Smith, Jr. -- both listed as 'out' for today's game.

For the Panthers, linebackers Dakota Allen and Kamalei Correa, tight end Ben Ellefson, defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton, and cornerback Sidney Jones are all 'out' for today's game. Wide receiver Chris Conley, offensive lineman Jawann Taylor, and safety Jarrod Wilson are all listed as 'questionable.'

Minnesota is currently one game behind Arizona for the final NFC Wild Card playoff spot with five regular season games to go. The Cardinals face the Rams today.

The Vikings are 10 point favorites against the Jaguars today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: CBS, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!