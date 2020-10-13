Gaberiell M. Horan, 21, Gainesville, GA

August 26, 1999 – October 4, 2020

aberiell Maurice Horan, age 21, Gainesville, GA, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Services will also be available via livestream at www.bensonfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Gaberiell was born August 26, 1999 in Dunwoody, GA to Patrick Horan and Tammy Jo Sullivan. He graduated from North Hall High School in Gainesville, GA in 2017. Gaberiell attended the University of North Georgia until 2019 when he transferred to St. Cloud State University where he studied Construction Management and Environmental Sciences. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Norcross, GA where he was baptized and confirmed. Gaberiell was employed by Costco since they opened their store in St. Cloud. He enjoyed riding bike, playing computer and video games, and rock climbing. He was a happy individual who was always smiling and had the brightest blue eyes.

Survivors include his father, Patrick Horan of Gainesville, GA; mother Tammy Jo Sullivan of St. Cloud, MN; brother Brandon Horan of Gainesville, GA; sister, Caitlynn Griffith of Gainesville, GA; maternal grandmother, JoAnn (Nick) Hall of St. Cloud, MN; aunts Constance Wachmann of Rogers, MN; Sheila Horan of Killarney, Ireland; and Joan (Martin) Canavin of London, England; and uncle Todd Anthony of St. Cloud, MN.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Maurice and Margaret Horan.