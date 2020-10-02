Funds Still Available for Rent/Mortgage Help in MN

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Housing agency is announcing that emergency funds are still available to help with rent assistance, mortgage assistance, and other eligible housing expenses through the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program.

In July, Governor Tim Walz set aside $100-million through the federal CARES Act to cover overdue rent, mortgage, and other bills to maintain housing stability. So far there have been just over $30-million in requests and just over $10-million disbursed.

The emergency funding covers unpaid bills incurred on or after March 1st of this year.

For details on eligibility and what costs are covered, visit the website 211unitedway.org, call toll-free at 1-800-543-7709 or text MNRENT to 898-211.