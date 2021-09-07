Fresh Acres Corn Maze In Monticello Opens This Weekend

Signs of fall are everywhere. Fresh Acres Corn Maze in Monticello is gearing up to open for the season this weekend.

Their Fall Festival kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 11. And, they're only about a 30 minute drive from the St. Cloud area.

Each year, Fresh Acres celebrates fall with a special theme. The theme this year is a nod to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Opening day will kick off with a special ceremony at 10 a.m. to honor those military and first responders who gave their lives 20 years ago. Fresh Acres is giving free gate admission to the first 412 first responders and military personnel through the doors on Saturday. After that, all military and first responders will get a $2 discount with a valid ID the remainder of the season.

Typically, Fresh Acres also has a beautiful sunflower field for guests to enjoy. However, with the drought this year, flowers didn't grow as they normally would have. As a result, the sunflower field is closed to the public this year. They hope to open up that portion of the businesses by mid-August 2022.

Families will be able to see some farm animals when they stop out to the Fall Festival. It's a new attraction they're working on growing. Right now they have some piglets, goats and more.

Fresh Acres has a variety of concessions available for purchase on-site.

They also have an Action TrackChair for guests to use who are wheelchair bound so they can more easily explore the maze. If you'd like to use the robotic chair, you're asked to call ahead and reserve it before you go since there's only one.

Their Fall Festival runs Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended days over MEA break (open Thursday through Sunday). Their last day open is October 31.

They're located at 7385 Jason Ave NE in Monticello.

​

