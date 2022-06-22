Free Welding Certification Training Offered At SCTCC

ST. CLOUD -- Area residents can get their welding certificate for free.

The six to eight week hands-on welding training will provide the skills needed to pursue an entry-level welding position in central Minnesota.

The hours will be part-time in the evenings at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

All welding equipment, tools, and tuition are provided and paid for. You'll also be connected with local welding employers.

Career Solutions in St. Cloud is offering a free welding certification training on the SCTCC Campus as part of the Pathways to Prosperity Competitive Grant from the State of Minnesota (DEED). The grant is designed for workforce development and training for economically disadvantaged adults.

The free welding certification is open to anyone 18+ who is eligible to work in the US and not enrolled in k-12 schools. Individuals must also meet any of the following criteria:

· Individuals of color;

· Individuals lacking stable housing;

· Individuals with a criminal record;

· Individuals without a high school diploma or equivalent;

· Individuals with disabilities;

· Individuals who have been unemployed for 26 or more of the past 52 weeks;

· Individuals with limited English or math proficiency; or

· Individuals at or below 200% of the federal poverty levels.

For more information on the Career Solutions welding certification, Audrey O’Driscoll in Career Solutions can be reached at (320) 761-3435 or audrey.odriscoll@csjobs.org.

For more in-depth training for a welding career, St. Cloud Technical & Community College offers a two-semester welding diploma, and there are several scholarships available to help offset the cost of tuition, including Workforce Development and Women in STEM scholarships.

