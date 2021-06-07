Free Police Activities League For Kids Kicks Off June 10

The Foley Police Activities League program (PAL) is back in 2021! It's a free event where police officers and children in the community can interact in a relaxed atmosphere.

The first event kicks off Thursday, June 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Lion's Park. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the event "allows the youth to see an officer, who is out of uniform, as a person; creating an opportunity to build better relationships."

Kids ages 5 to 15 will have their choice of activities like baseball, kickball, dodgeball or arts and crafts. Participants will all get a free PAL t-shirt for attending.

Several law enforcement agencies and departments in Benton County will be at the event including; Foley Police Department, Rice Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The program runs every Thursday night through July 15 at Lion's Park. If you can't attend the first event, that's OK. You're encouraged to join the program at any time.

The final event of the series will include a free wrap up picnic too.

If you're unable to make it to the first event series of the summer, there's a second league that'll kick off again mid-July and go through August at the Rice Lion's Park.

It'll be setup the same as the program in Foley, only it'll be at a new location. If you'd like more information you can reach out to the Benton County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone line at 320-968-7201--ask about the PAL program.

Lion's Park is located at 550 Pine Street in Foley.