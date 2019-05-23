Free Community Meal Planned for Friday Evening

ST. CLOUD -- A community event called "Iftar" is being held in St. Cloud Friday night.

Iftar is the breaking of the fasting at the end of each day during the Muslim Holy month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims are not allowed to eat or drink anything until the end of the day.

UniteCloud spokeswoman Natalie Ringsmuth says the event is open to everyone.

Basically, it will be foods that are catered from immigrant-owned businesses in town, and the mosque is providing the food. They want to do this as a time to open up to their neighbors and say come and join us and get to know who we are.

The community event is at the Islamic Center of St. Cloud, which is the former Garfield school. A meet and greet will be held from 7:30 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, with a program and meal running from 8:00 until 10:00 p.m.

Ringsmuth says they're expecting about 250 people to attend, and school district, city and state leaders have all been invited.