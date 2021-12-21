Free Christmas Day Dinner at East Side St. Cloud VFW

ST. CLOUD -- You are invited to a free Christmas Day dinner. The Agape Warriors Ministry will be serving the meal on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the east side VFW Post 4847.

Spokesman Eric Moyer says it's also an opportunity to gather with other people on the special day.

God didn't want anybody to sit alone on Christmas Day, the day we celebrate Jesus' birthday. This is our fourth year putting it on. The past three years we've had it over at the Waters Church in Sartell. This year we're moving it to the east side VFW, a little bit closer to folks so they don't have to dive all the way to Sartell.

Moyer says you can either enjoy the meal at the VFW or get your food to go.

Volunteers will also be delivering food to places like Place of Hope, Anna Marie's Alliance, and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Get our free mobile app

They will have enough food prepared to serve about 1,000 meals on Christmas day.