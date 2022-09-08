Frankie Ballard Headlines Sauk Rapids Firefighters Fundraiser

SAUK RAPIDS -- Country music artist Frankie Ballard is the headliner for this year's Sauk Rapids Firefighters Fundraiser.

The event is this Saturday outside of Rollie's in Sauk Rapids. The gates open at 5:00 p.m. with the opening band Canyon Cowboys at 6:00 p.m., followed by Frankie Ballard.

Ballard has had three number one songs including "Helluva Life", "Sunshine & Whiskey", and "Young & Crazy".

Sauk Rapids Fire Chief Jason Fleming says money raised from the fundraiser helps the department buy new equipment.

We've used the money to support things like fire prevention in the community. We've bought a lot of specialty type equipment, things that you typically don't have in a line item budget. We just purchased about $60,000 in extrication equipment.

Fleming says their new fire truck has been in full service for a few months now. He says their capital equipment plan is working 20 years out and they are always in the process of replacing vehicles.

He says they have one opening for a firefighter right now and they plan on doing some recruiting to fill that position this fall.

Get our free mobile app

Besides the city of Sauk Rapids, the Sauk Rapids Fire Department also serves all of Haven Township, and parts of Mayhew Lake, Sauk Rapids, Minden, and Watab Townships.

Tickets for Saturday night's concert are on sale right now out at Rollie's.