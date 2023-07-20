Four Youths Facing Charges in THC Theft

Four Youths Facing Charges in THC Theft

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Four youths are facing charges after $7,000 worth of THC products were stolen from a store.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday they received a report of a burglary at Hemponix, a business in New London.

The next day the sheriff's office investigative unit used a search warrant at two rural New London homes.  A number of items of evidence were recovered.

Get our free mobile app

The sheriff's office says community members supplied information that helped them streamline the investigation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON