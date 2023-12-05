Four Reasons Why Minnesota Residents Boast The Highest Credit Scores In the USA

According to Experian, Minnesota has the highest average FICO score in the United States. Here are four reasons why that is the case.

#1 WE CAN'T LEAVE OUR HOUSE SIX MONTHS OUT OF THE YEAR

Lets face it, from October to April we are pretty much stuck where we are. Hence, there are less opportunities to head out and overspend on a credit card we cannot repay. Sure, you could use that credit card to take a tropical vacation I guess, but it's SUCH a hassle to get to the airport during a snow storm so we stay put.

#2 CREDIT CARD? WE STILL WRITE CHECKS!

I have lived in a few different cities and states in my life and, without exception, Minnesota (specifically rural MN) is the ONLY place I've seen people STILL write checks. Don't need a credit card (or debt) when you know EXACTLY, TO THE CENT, how much money you have in your account.

#3 WE USE OUR CREDIT CARDS TO SCRAPE SNOW, NOW THEY DON'T WORK

Just me? I always seem to misplace my scraper in the winter and have to resort to using my debit/credit card... Ok, I guess it is just me after all.

#4 WE ARE JUST TOO MIDWESTERN TO NOT PAY THE BILL

Sure, there are things we would rather spend our money on, but golly I would really feel bad if the bank didn't get the money I owe them this month!