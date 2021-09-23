Four People Arrested, Charged in Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal criminal complaint has been filed against four individuals for their involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

Fifty-year-old Victor Carbello of Glendale, Arizona, 28-year-old Carmelo D’Alessandro of Phoenix, 23-year-old Giovanni D’Alessandro of Phoenix, and 26-year-old Taureen Jackson of Minneapolis, were charged with one count each of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, on September 19, 2021, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Carbello. After Carbello consented to a search of the vehicle, law enforcement located inside a secret compartment of the vehicle three brick-shaped packages weighing approximately 10 pounds. The powdery substance inside the packages tested positive for fentanyl. Law enforcement also located more than 10,000 pills, suspected to contain fentanyl.

On September 21, 2021, law enforcement officers conduct a controlled delivery of the drugs to Carmelo D’Alessandro and Giovanni D’Alessandro at a residence in New Hope, Minnesota. Once the delivery was completed, law enforcement arrested the four defendants and executed a search warrant on the residence. The search resulted in the seizure of several thousand dollars in cash, two firearms, and five pills containing suspected fentanyl.