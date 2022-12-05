Four Local Bowling Teams Wrap Up Season At State Tournament

The Sartell/St.Stephen/Pierz, St. Cloud Apollo and Sauk Rapids-Rice bowling squads wrapped up their seasons with an appearance in the Class AA State Tournament in St. Paul. The ROCORI team participated in the Class A Tournament in Inver Grove Heights.

The Class AA tournament began with a ten game qualifier format that saw Sauk Rapids-Rice finish in third place with an average score of 210 in the ten games. The Sartell team finished the qualifier with an average score of 202, good for 8th place. The Apollo Eagles missed the cut for Round 2's pool play with an average score of 173.

The 24-team field was narrowed to 12 for the second round pool play. The Sartell team finished behind Alexandria for second place in Pool A with an average of 200 pins per game.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice squad finished Pool C play in fourth place, with Princeton and STMA advancing to the tournament bracket.

Sartell fell to Robbinsdale Cooper/Armstrong in the first round of tournament play, then fell to Maple Grove, Princeton and STMA in a head-to-head-to-head-to-head format.

In the end, the Class AA champion was Spring Lake Park, second place went to Robbinsdale Cooper/Armstrong and third place went to Alexandria.

Results for the Class A tournament were not immediately available. This post will be updated when the results are received.