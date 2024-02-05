Four Hurt, One Seriously in Head on Crash Near Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt, one seriously, in a head-on crash near Paynesville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before noon Sunday on Highway 4.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandy Peterson of Paynesville was taken to Paynesville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Her five-year-old passenger had non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to Paynesville Hospital.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the other vehicle, 70-year-old Charles Hagen of Paynesville, and his passenger 58-year-old Karla Stransky of Paynesville both had non-life-threatening injuries. The patrol did not list a hospital for them.

READ RELATED ARTICLES