Four Counties In Minnesota Have No Lakes At All

There area 11,842 lakes in Minnesota. The most common lakes names include Mud, Long, Rice, Bass, Round, Twin, Island, Johnson and Spring. The most common is "Mud" with 192 lakes going by that name. Second on the list is "Long" with 156.

Lake Mille Lacs -WJON Stock Lake Mille Lacs -WJON Stock loading...

Minnesota has 6,564 (69,200 miles) of natural rivers and streams, 186 million acres of wetlands.

There are 4 counties in Minnesota with no natural lakes: Mower, Olmsted, Pipestone, and Rock.

Get our free mobile app

Pelican Lake Image Credit: Megan Zee/TSM Pelican Lake Image Credit: Megan Zee/TSM loading...

The deepest inland lake is Mahnomen, Alstead, and Arco Mine Pit near Crosby (525 feet). The Deepest natural lake is Lake Saganaga, Cook County (280 feet deep). The deepest lake not entirely in Minnesota is Lake Superior with a maximum of 1,290 feet.

Name County Maximum Depth Lake Superior -- 1,290 feet Ten Mile Cass 208 feet Lower LaSalle Hubbard 213 feet Loon Lake Cook 215 feet Rainy St. Louis 161 feet Leech Cass 150 feet Cass Beltrami / Cass 120 feet Otter Tail Otter Tail 120 feet Minnetonka Hennepin 113 feet Vermillion St. Louis 76 feet Winnibigoshish Cass 70 feet Mille Lacs Mille Lacs 42 feet Upper Red Beltrami 18 feet

The MN DNR also indicates the following:

Ten largest lakes (entire lake within borders of Minnesota):

Red Lake (both "Upper" and "Lower") - 288,800 acres Mille Lacs Lake - 132,516 acres Leech Lake - 111,527 acres Lake Winnibigoshish - 58,544 acres Lake Vermilion - 40,557 acres Lake Kabetogama - 25,760 acres Mud Lake (Marshall County) - 23,700 acres Cass Lake - 15,596 Lake Minnetonka - 14,004 acres Otter Tail Lake - 13,725 acres