Four Counties In Minnesota Have No Lakes At All

There area 11,842 lakes in Minnesota.  The most common lakes names include Mud, Long, Rice, Bass, Round, Twin, Island, Johnson and Spring.  The most common is "Mud" with 192 lakes going by that name.  Second on the list is "Long" with 156.

Minnesota has 6,564 (69,200 miles) of natural rivers and streams, 186 million acres of wetlands.

There are 4 counties in Minnesota with no natural lakes: Mower, Olmsted, Pipestone, and Rock.

The deepest inland lake is Mahnomen, Alstead, and Arco Mine Pit near Crosby (525 feet).  The Deepest natural lake is Lake Saganaga, Cook County (280 feet deep).  The deepest lake not entirely in Minnesota is Lake Superior with a maximum of 1,290 feet.

NameCountyMaximum Depth
Lake Superior--1,290 feet
Ten MileCass208 feet
Lower LaSalleHubbard213 feet
Loon LakeCook215 feet
RainySt. Louis161 feet
LeechCass150 feet
CassBeltrami / Cass120 feet
Otter TailOtter Tail120 feet
MinnetonkaHennepin113 feet
VermillionSt. Louis76 feet
WinnibigoshishCass70 feet
Mille LacsMille Lacs42 feet
Upper RedBeltrami18 feet

The MN DNR also indicates the following:

Ten largest lakes (entire lake within borders of Minnesota):

  1. Red Lake (both "Upper" and "Lower") - 288,800 acres
  2. Mille Lacs Lake - 132,516 acres
  3. Leech Lake - 111,527 acres
  4. Lake Winnibigoshish - 58,544 acres
  5. Lake Vermilion - 40,557 acres
  6. Lake Kabetogama - 25,760 acres
  7. Mud Lake (Marshall County) - 23,700 acres
  8. Cass Lake - 15,596
  9. Lake Minnetonka - 14,004 acres
  10. Otter Tail Lake - 13,725 acres

 

