High Water Triggers No-Wake Zones
STEARNS COUNTY – Recent heavy rains have triggered a no-wake restriction on area lakes. Stearns County Sherriff Steve Soyka says ordinance 534 has been triggered on the following lakes:
- Grass Lake
- Clearwater Lake
- Augusta Lake
- Carolina Lake
- Lake Maria
- Lake Louisa.
Ordinance 534 places a no-wake restriction within 300 feet of shore.
In addition, an emergency no-wake zone has been posted for the following lakes:
- Carnelian
- Beaver
- Two Rivers
- The entire Sauk River Chain of Lakes in the Richmond and Cold Spring area.
The emergency zone restricts boating speeds and places a no-wake zone within 300 feet of the shore.
Sherriff Soyka says boaters should be aware of changing conditions and the possibility of submerged docks due to the high waters.
