Stearns County Posting No Wake Signs Due to High Water Levels

ST. CLOUD -- With the three-day holiday weekend ahead, many people will be spending time out on the lake, and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you to be mindful of high water.

Rainfall over the last few weeks has increased water levels in area lakes and rivers. The sheriff’s office says there is a No Wake restriction within 300 feet of the shore at Grass, Clearwater, Augusta, Caroline, Marie, and Louisa lakes.

No Wake signs are also posted at Carnelian, Beaver, Pleasant, and Two Rivers Lakes, and the entire Chain of Lakes in Munson and Wakefield Townships.

Other local lakes may have high water levels but are not under No Wake restrictions as of yet.

No fines are associated with creating a wake in any of these areas, but authorities urge you to be safe and courteous.