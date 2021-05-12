Former Vikings Coach Jerry Burns Dies at 94

Legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Jerry Burns has passed away at the age of 94.

Jerry Burns served as the Vikings head coach from 1986 to 1991, and was famously known for his fiery (sometimes salty) language in press conferences.

In an official statement from the Minnesota Vikings, the Wilf family says:

Jerry Burns was one of the most important people we met when we came to Minnesota, and he was a foundation of this franchise. His leadership as a coordinator and head coach for over two decades shaped some of the most successful teams in Vikings history. His love of life, quick smile and sense of humor were what we will remember most. We join Vikings fans worldwide in sending our prayers to his family.

Current Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer added:

From the day I started with the Vikings, Jerry Burns was a great friend and someone I loved spending time with. He had a unique outlook on the game, and I learned something every time we talked. The football world lost a great one today.

When Bud Grant retired from coaching the Vikings for the second time in 1985, Jerry Burns was named as the 4th coach of the team on January 7th, 1986. Burns compiled a record of 52–43 and led the Vikings to the playoffs three times.

Rest in F**kin' peace Burnsie.