Former Viking Defensive Back Jeff Gladney Dies in Crash

DALLAS (AP) _ Former Minnesota Vikings defensive back Jeff Gladney has died in a car crash in Dallas.

He was 25. Gladney's death was confirmed by and his agent, Brian Overstreet.

Gladney played at TCU and was a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings.

He was released before the 2021 season after being charged with assaulting a woman.

The Cardinals signed Gladney in March after he was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas. He participated in team drills last week.

The Cardinals and Vikings say they're ``devastated`` to learn about Gladney's death.