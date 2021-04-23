Former Stearns County Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Girl

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has jailed a man wanted on charges he repeatedly sexually molested a young girl.

Thirty-two-year-old Paul Lanphear is charged with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. The jail roster lists his current address is in Mora.

According to the charges, the Child Advocacy Center conducted a forensic interview with the girl in January.

Court records show Lanphear was dating the girl's mom dating back to 2016 and until sometime in 2018. The girl disclosed that Lanphear would sexually assault her almost daily when she was as young as eight years old.

She said Lanphear would scratch and slap her if she refused. He also allegedly said she could tell on him but there would be consequences.

According to the complaint, the girl said the abuse stopped in 2018 when Lanphear moved out.

In addition to the sexual assault charges, Lanphear is also facing a domestic abuse no-contact order violation.

There are no court dates currently scheduled and Lanphear is being held in the Stearns County Jail.