St. Cloud Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Young Girls

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with sexually abusing two young girls when they were in grade school.

Sixty-two-year-old Michael Mills is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13-years-old and one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16-years-old and a significant relationship.

An investigator with the St. Cloud Police Department began investigating allegations of sexual abuse involving a child in the fall of 2018. The girl, who was 13-years-old at the time reported Mills had sexually abused her when she was in the 2nd grade and while he was babysitting her.

The investigation revealed another girl had reported Mills had sexually abused her months earlier. The girl, now 12-years-old, said Mills had sexually abused her 10 or more times while he was babysitting her between the ages of five and seven-years-old.

Police interviewed Mills who allegedly admitted he sexually touched one of the victims but denied sexually touching the other victim.

According to the criminal complaint, the girls reported Mills would touch their private parts under their underwear.

Mills' next court appearance is scheduled for March 20th.

