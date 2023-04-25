Former SCSU Basketball Star Holding Camps in St. Cloud Area

Former St. Cloud State basketball player Forrest Witt is offering basketball camps in the St. Cloud area including one at Cathedral High School July 6-8. Witt is the current Alexandria High School basketball coach who led the Cardinals to the State Tournament last month. He is a 1998 graduate of Morris High School and played basketball at St. Cloud State from 1999-2003. Witt is 5th all-time in scoring at St. Cloud State with 1,774 points.

Witt and his older brother Zach starting running basketball camps after Forrest graduated in 2003. He says his camps have evolved over the years. Witt explains they offer 1 week, 2-3 day camps and small group and individual workouts. Precision Basketball is the name of the camps Witt offers now and they have 6 planned camps this summer in Minnesota.

The camp at Cathedral is July 6-8 which is a Thursday-Saturday. Witt says this camp is setup with 4 sessions. This will include girls and boys going into grades 3-6 and girls and boys going into grades 7-9. He says they break up groups into gender and age groups. Witt says 75% of the camp is on fundamentals and it will also include some 3 on 3 games. He says they also give kids some drills they can work on on their own at home if they'd like.

If you like to learn more about Precision Basketball here is a link to their website. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Forrest Witt it is available below.