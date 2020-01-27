Fond Du Lac Band to Require Permits to Access Its Land

CLOQUET (AP) -- The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will now require permits for most people to access its lands in northeastern Minnesota.

The band said Monday the policy is a way to "better manage and conserve" resources on about 41,000 acres of land on the Fond du Lac Reservation.

The band's natural resources program manager says illegal dumping, increased ATV traffic and population growth "have the potential to take their toll on wildlife and vegetation."

Permits will cost $25 for 30-day access and $100 per year. Access was previously allowed without a permit.

The new policy does not change hunting, fishing or trapping rules on the reservation.