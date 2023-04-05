Foley MN Bomb Threat Ends Quietly
FOLEY (WJON News) - Tense moments in Foley Tuesday after a bomb threat was reported at Falcon National Bank.
The Foley Police Department says a phone call to the bank at about 2:45 p.m. by an unknown person alerted staff to a bomb in the building.
The staff was evacuated, and no one was injured, but police shut down Cedar Drive as a precaution.
Foley police cleared the building and did not locate any suspicious packages or devices.
The incident remains under investigation.
