Foley MN Bomb Threat Ends Quietly

FOLEY (WJON News) - Tense moments in Foley Tuesday after a bomb threat was reported at Falcon National Bank.

The Foley Police Department says a phone call to the bank at about 2:45 p.m. by an unknown person alerted staff to a bomb in the building.

The staff was evacuated, and no one was injured, but police shut down Cedar Drive as a precaution.

Foley police cleared the building and did not locate any suspicious packages or devices.

The incident remains under investigation.

